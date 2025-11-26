Post-Budget Moves? Join Live

Join Kathleen LIVE at 14:00 PM GMT, where she unpacks the post-Budget market reaction and highlights the opportunities and risks emerging across the markets.

The UK Budget announcement is just 30 minutes away, bringing an end to one of the most speculative lead-ups in years. While much of the public debate has centred on tax rises and rising welfare costs, financial markets are focused on one key question: can this Budget deliver economic growth?

Confidence in the government’s growth plans is low, meaning both the Chancellor’s message and the OBR’s forecasts will be under intense scrutiny. If the outlook appears weak, markets could react sharply with the pound particularly vulnerable to downward pressure.