Post-Budget Moves? Join Live

11:58 · 26 November 2025

Key takeaways
  • The UK Budget announcement is just 30 minutes away

  • Public focus: tax rises and increasing welfare costs.

  • Market focus: whether the Budget can genuinely deliver economic growth.

  • Confidence in the government’s growth strategy is low.

The UK Budget announcement is just 30 minutes away, bringing an end to one of the most speculative lead-ups in years. While much of the public debate has centred on tax rises and rising welfare costs, financial markets are focused on one key question: can this Budget deliver economic growth?

Confidence in the government’s growth plans is low, meaning both the Chancellor’s message and the OBR’s forecasts will be under intense scrutiny. If the outlook appears weak, markets could react sharply with the pound particularly vulnerable to downward pressure.

