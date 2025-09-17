Puma Shares Soar on Takeover Speculation

Puma SE (PUM.DE) stock price jumped significantly today following speculation of a potential takeover. On Wednesday, September 17, shares surged approximately 15% intraday after reports emerged about a possible acquisition. According to Germany’s Manager Magazin, two investors are reportedly interested in acquiring the 29% stake in the company currently held by the Pinault family. Reuters has also reported on this, indicating that Authentic Brands CEO Jamie Salter and CVC fund chief Alex Dibelius are interested in the purchase. It is worth noting that since the beginning of this year, the shares have fallen by around 50%, which may make the company an attractive target for a takeover.
