CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

PVH Corp shares crash 18% as company trims EPS guidance 📉

15:46 5 June 2025

Shares of PVH Corp. (PVH.US), the American fashion and apparel holding company that owns Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, are down over 18% today, despite the company beating earnings and revenue expectations for the first quarter of the year. The drop is driven by a downward revision of the full-year earnings forecast. PVH cited macroeconomic uncertainty and weakening consumer trends as the main reasons for the sharp cut in annual earnings expectations.

  • Earnings per share came in at $2.30 versus the $2.23 expected, and revenue rose 2% year-over-year to $1.98 billion, in line with market expectations. However, the revenue forecast still suggests flat or only slightly positive year-over-year growth for fiscal 2026 (calendar year 2025).
  • What truly disappointed investors was the full-year earnings forecast for fiscal 2026, which now stands at $10.75 to $11.00 — significantly below the company’s previous guidance of $12.40 to $12.75 and nearly 8% below the market consensus of $12.51.

Revenue growth was driven primarily by the Americas and Europe, while sales in China declined by 13%. Tommy Hilfiger sales increased 3% year-over-year, while Calvin Klein sales remained flat. The company stated it has several strategic initiatives planned for the second half of the year and reported a buyback of 4.6 million shares in Q1, although it does not plan any further buybacks this year.

PVH Corp (D1 interval)

Shares failed to rise above the EMA200 (red line) at $88 level, where we can see also the potentially bearish double top technical pattern.

 


Source: xStation5

