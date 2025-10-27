Qualcomm surges 20% on a new AI chip lineup 🤖 📈

Move puts Qualcomm in direct competition with Nvidia and AMD, supporting its strategy to diversify beyond smartphones and licensing revenue.

Qualcomm (QCOM.US) shares surged over 20% today after the company announced its entry into the data center market with the launch of new AI200 and AI250 chips, along with rack-scale server offerings. Nevertheless, Nvidia (NVDA.US : +2.5%) and AMD (AMD.US: +1.1%) keep trading in the green, as hopes for a US-China trade truce fuel optimism in the IT sector. The AI200, launching in 2026, and the AI250, coming in 2027, leverage Qualcomm’s custom Hexagon NPU and are designed specifically for AI inference, offering low power consumption and competitive total cost of ownership. A third generation is planned for 2028, with the company aiming for an annual release cadence. The customers can access either the individual chips or full server setups. Qualcomm’s move pits it directly against established players like Nvidia and AMD, though some customers could include these same rivals, highlighting potential partnerships as well as competition. It also represents Qualcomm’s broader strategy to diversify beyond its smartphone chip and licensing business. While the company has previously attempted data center ventures, including the Centriq 2400 platform with Microsoft, it now seeks a foothold in the multibillion-dollar AI server market dominated by Nvidia, AMD, and cloud giants. Qualcomm shares hit their highest since July 2024. Source: xStation5

