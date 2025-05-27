Redwire gains 18% after delivering advanced ADPMS-3 control system 🖋️🤖

Redwire has delivered the third generation of its advanced data and power management system (ADPMS-3) – the "brain" of ESA's upcoming Comet Interceptor mission. The unit successfully passed vibration, thermal-vacuum, and electromagnetic compatibility tests. Built by the company’s Belgian division for prime contractor OHB Italy, the onboard computer will control the spacecraft and transmit scientific data back to Earth after launch in 2029. The mission aims to study a pristine comet from the outer reaches of the Solar System. The same avionics system will also be used in ESA’s planetary defense mission, Hera.
The successful delivery of the system confirms Redwire’s technological leadership in space missions. The company boasts over four decades of experience and has contributed to several missions, including Proba satellite series, the docking system for the Gateway station, and the Proba-3 formation flying mission.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The market responded positively to this milestone – Redwire shares are up over 18% today.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.