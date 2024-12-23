Rumble shares gain 44% after Tether investment 🚀

Shares of Rumble (RUM.US), a direct competitor of YouTube, are gaining nearly 44% before the start of today's session after Tether, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin USDT, decided to purchase $775 million worth of the company's shares. The average purchase price is $7.5 per share. The investment between Tether and Rumble marks a partnership dedicated to promoting decentralization and protecting freedom of expression. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.