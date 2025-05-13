Saudi Arabia to purchase hundreds of thousands Blackwell chips from Nvidia, stock gains 6% 📌🖋️

18,000 Blackwell chips for the company Humain will be delivered to a single 500 MW data center; full expansion envisions “several hundred thousand” units.

The planned agreement gives the U.S. control over both physical and cloud access to Saudi data centers to prevent leaks to China.

The $600 billion investment pledge aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy—to reduce dependence on oil; Trump still targets a full cap of $1 trillion.

Nvidia gains 6% after signing a record-breaking deal to supply Blackwell chips to Saudi Arabia. This news also supports other semiconductor companies within the US100 index, which is already up 1.50%.

President Donald Trump visited Riyadh, resulting in an investment agreement related to AI chips. As stated by the U.S. President himself, this is part of a much larger economic package unveiled during the same forum.

Officials from the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have developed a framework allowing Riyadh to purchase the most advanced processors from Nvidia and AMD, while the U.S. retains the right to oversee every Saudi data center using American chips. These facilities may also fall under “data embassy” rules, placing them outside local jurisdiction.

As part of this agreement, Nvidia will initially supply 18,000 Blackwell chips to the Saudi state AI company named Humain. This is the first stage of a 500-megawatt “AI factory.” Within five years, “several hundred thousand” additional chips are planned for delivery.

Broader economic package

Riyadh committed to investing $600 billion in the U.S., starting with:

$20 billion in AI and energy data centers ,

, $80 billion into a joint investment fund that U.S. tech giants will utilize on both sides of the Atlantic.

U.S. exporters secured:

$14.2 billion in gas turbine orders for GE,

$4.8 billion for Boeing 737-8 aircraft,

$142 billion in defense contracts ,

, and new cooperation agreements in energy and mining sectors.

In reaction to this news, Nvidia shares rose over 6% and returned above $3 trillion in market capitalization. This also strengthened investor conviction that demand from the Gulf region may offset this year’s revenue declines from China.

