Sell-off on Wall Street 🚩Semiconductor and AI stocks under pressure

US index futures are trading lower during Tuesday’s session, with S&P 500 futures (US500) down nearly 0.7% and Nasdaq 100 futures (US100) losing almost 1.1%. Both benchmarks are heading for a third consecutive losing session. Uncertainty surrounding the Middle East remains elevated, while investors appear to be taking profits ahead of tomorrow’s quarterly earnings report from the world’s largest company, Nvidia (NVDA.US). The semiconductor sector is under particularly strong pressure.

Key developments

According to Bloomberg reports, NATO is considering a potential military operation in the Strait of Hormuz if the key trade route is not reopened by July.

The yield on 30-year US Treasuries climbed above 5.18%, reaching its highest level in nearly 19 years. Higher yields may increase mortgage and credit card borrowing costs, potentially weighing on consumer spending, while also adding pressure to highly valued technology and semiconductor stocks.

Recent US data suggests inflationary pressures may be picking up again, partly due to higher oil prices following escalating tensions around Iran. Ed Yardeni believes the Fed may be “behind the curve” on inflation. In his view, a July rate hike could help contain inflation but would likely pressure equities.

The US Pending Home Sales Index rose to 74.8 from 73.7 previously, signaling a modest improvement in housing market activity.

Pending home sales increased 1.4% MoM, above expectations of 1.0%, although slightly below the prior reading of 1.5%. The data may be viewed positively for the US economy, suggesting continued resilience in the housing market despite elevated financing costs.

US500 chart (H1 interval)

The S&P 500 futures contract is lower today, but investor attention is focused primarily on semiconductor stocks. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 1.4% and has already retreated more than 8% over the past three sessions. Investors are taking profits after a strong rally, amid concerns about stretched valuations and the sustainability of data center spending.

Source: xStation5

As shown above, investors are clearly rotating out of semiconductor, electronics, and AI infrastructure stocks today. Software companies — a sector that has significantly underperformed since the start of the year - as well as consumer staples are outperforming. Big Tech stocks are broadly weaker, with Amazon shares down nearly 3%, while Alphabet (Google), Tesla, and Nvidia are also under pressure. Nvidia shares are once again struggling ahead of earnings.

Source: xStation5

Company news

Microsoft (MSFT.US) shares are not posting gains today despite the company unveiling new Surface devices aimed at business clients and AI acceleration applications. The new models are powered by Intel processors, representing another positive signal for Intel. However, Microsoft shares have already rallied more than 20% from their April lows.

Source: xStation5