Shift in Europe's PMIs - Strong manufacturing, services decline

24.03.2026 – Summary of PMI indicators from Europe (March)
- France:
- Manufacturing PMI: 50.2 (Expected: 49.5; Previous: 50.1)
- Services PMI: 48.3 (Expected: 49.0; Previous: 49.6)
- Germany:
- Manufacturing PMI: 51.7 (Expected: 49.4; Previous: 50.9)
- Services PMI: 51.2 (Expected: 52.0; Previous: 53.5)
- Eurozone:
- Manufacturing PMI: 51.4 (Expected: 49.4; Previous: 50.8)
- Services PMI: 50.1 (Expected: 50.9; Previous: 51.9)
Based on the published data, a clear reversal of the trend that dominated in recent months can be observed. In the second half of 2025, rising services PMI readings, often above expectations, were the norm. At the same time, manufacturing readings pointed to a moderate yet persistent stagnation in the sector.
This shift in trends may have several possible explanations. The improvement in manufacturing could result from an inflow of orders from the defence and infrastructure sectors. In recent quarters, the European Union has placed strong emphasis on expanding armed forces and renovating/expanding infrastructure. These are strictly industrial initiatives, which is reflected in the indicators.
On the other hand, it cannot be denied that unemployment remains elevated compared with recent years. Unemployment rates are still moderate, but weakness in the labour market may be starting to weigh on consumption. However, what may be, and likely is, a much more significant negative factor for services is the difficult situation of airlines. High fuel costs caused by the conflict in Iran are sharply increasing air ticket prices, which will have a material, though still hard to quantify, impact on tourism and services.
Economic Calendar: A Calm End to the Week for Markets
Consumer sentiments fall in Germany and France amid rising energy prices
Economic calendar: US jobless claims and Fed members speeches in focus
Economic calendar: Oil inventories and US trade balance in focus 🔎
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.