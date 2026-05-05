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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

13:58 · 5 May 2026

Shopify and Eaton shares tumble 📉 US companies show earnings

US stocks are reacting to quarterly earnings releases, with notable volatility in names such as Eaton and Shopify, where profit-taking dominates despite solid financial results.

Shopify – shares down over 6% after earnings

  • Revenue: $3.17B (above $3.09B est.)
  • Operating income: $382M (above $329.2M)
  • MRR: $212M (in line)
  • GMV: $100.74B (above $98.77B est.)
  • Q2 OPEX: 35–36% of revenue

Source: xStation5

American Electric Power – shares slightly higher after earnings

  • Revenue: $6.02B (above $5.75B)
  • Operating EPS: $1.64 (above $1.57)
  • 2026 guidance: unchanged
  • FY EPS: $6.15–$6.45 (vs $6.34 consensus)

Source: xStation5

Pfizer

  • EPS: $0.75 (above $0.72)
  • Revenue: $14.45B (above $13.84B)
  • 2026 guidance: maintained
  • FY EPS: $2.80–$3.00
  • FY revenue: $59.5B–$62.5B (vs $61.43B)

Source: xStation5

BioNTech

  • EPS: -$1.95
  • Revenue: €118.1M (below €168.4M)
  • Operating loss: €677.5M (wider than €658.6M est.)
  • FY revenue guidance: €2.0B–€2.3B
  • Site closures: Germany, Singapore, CureVac
  • Workforce reduction: ~1,860 positions
  • Cost savings: up to €500M annually by 2029
  • Share buyback: up to $1B

Source: xStation5

Marathon Digital – shares slightly higher after strong results

  • EPS: $1.65 (above $0.74)
  • EBITDA: $2.76B (above $2.29B)
  • Share buyback: +$5B

Source: xStation5

Eaton

  • EPS: $2.81 (above $2.75)
  • Revenue: $7.45B (above $7.13B)
  • Electrical Americas: $3.6B (above $3.46B)
  • Aerospace: $1.18B (above $1.11B)
  • Electrical Global: $1.95B (above $1.78B)
  • Q2 EPS: $3.00–$3.10 (vs $3.14 est.)
  • FY EPS: $13.05–$13.50
  • Organic growth: 9–11% (Q2 and FY)

DuPont

  • EPS: $0.55 (above $0.48)
  • Revenue: $1.68B (above $1.66B)
  • Q2 EPS: ~$0.59 (vs $0.58 est.)
  • Q2 EBITDA: ~$430M (vs $439.3M est.)
  • FY EBITDA: $1.73B–$1.76B
  • FY revenue: $7.16B–$7.22B
  • FY EPS: $2.35–$2.40 (raised from $2.25–$2.30)

Source: xStation5

Archer-Daniels-Midland

  • Revenue: $20.49B (below $20.61B)
  • EPS: $0.71 (above $0.65)
  • Oilseeds processing: 9.30M tons (vs 9.31M)
  • Corn processing: 4.54M tons (vs 4.61M)

Source: xStation5

5 May 2026, 14:08

Czechoslovak Group: A legendary arms manufacturer under fire of allegations
5 May 2026, 13:33

AMD: What to Expect from Earnings in the Shadow of the AI Boom?
5 May 2026, 11:33

Palantir earnings: Just below expectations
5 May 2026, 10:12

Market Wrap: European stock markets are up 🚀 Banks, defense, and tech in the spotlight 💡

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