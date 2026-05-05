Shopify and Eaton shares tumble 📉 US companies show earnings

US stocks are reacting to quarterly earnings releases, with notable volatility in names such as Eaton and Shopify, where profit-taking dominates despite solid financial results.

Shopify – shares down over 6% after earnings

Revenue: $3.17B (above $3.09B est.)

Operating income: $382M (above $329.2M)

MRR: $212M (in line)

GMV: $100.74B (above $98.77B est.)

Q2 OPEX: 35–36% of revenue

Source: xStation5

American Electric Power – shares slightly higher after earnings

Revenue: $6.02B (above $5.75B)

Operating EPS: $1.64 (above $1.57)

2026 guidance: unchanged

FY EPS: $6.15–$6.45 (vs $6.34 consensus)

Source: xStation5

Pfizer

EPS: $0.75 (above $0.72)

Revenue: $14.45B (above $13.84B)

2026 guidance: maintained

FY EPS: $2.80–$3.00

FY revenue: $59.5B–$62.5B (vs $61.43B)

Source: xStation5

BioNTech

EPS: -$1.95

Revenue: €118.1M (below €168.4M)

Operating loss: €677.5M (wider than €658.6M est.)

FY revenue guidance: €2.0B–€2.3B

Site closures: Germany, Singapore, CureVac

Workforce reduction: ~1,860 positions

Cost savings: up to €500M annually by 2029

Share buyback: up to $1B

Source: xStation5

Marathon Digital – shares slightly higher after strong results

EPS: $1.65 (above $0.74)

EBITDA: $2.76B (above $2.29B)

Share buyback: +$5B

Source: xStation5

Eaton

EPS: $2.81 (above $2.75)

Revenue: $7.45B (above $7.13B)

Electrical Americas: $3.6B (above $3.46B)

Aerospace: $1.18B (above $1.11B)

Electrical Global: $1.95B (above $1.78B)

Q2 EPS: $3.00–$3.10 (vs $3.14 est.)

FY EPS: $13.05–$13.50

Organic growth: 9–11% (Q2 and FY)

DuPont

EPS: $0.55 (above $0.48)

Revenue: $1.68B (above $1.66B)

Q2 EPS: ~$0.59 (vs $0.58 est.)

Q2 EBITDA: ~$430M (vs $439.3M est.)

FY EBITDA: $1.73B–$1.76B

FY revenue: $7.16B–$7.22B

FY EPS: $2.35–$2.40 (raised from $2.25–$2.30)

Source: xStation5

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Revenue: $20.49B (below $20.61B)

EPS: $0.71 (above $0.65)

Oilseeds processing: 9.30M tons (vs 9.31M)

Corn processing: 4.54M tons (vs 4.61M)

Source: xStation5