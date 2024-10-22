📈Silver Hits 12-Year Highs

Silver has gained 2% and significantly outperformed gold's growth this year.
Silver, a much cheaper alternative to gold, has been gaining significantly in value in the last few sessions. Last Friday, silver gained over 6% and thus broke through local peaks from the beginning of October. Currently, it is approaching the level of $35.3 per ounce, the highest level in 12 years (from October 2012). If silver breaks through these levels, it will reach its highest level since February 2012.
This year's silver growth is one of the largest in history. Currently, silver is gaining about 44% and this will be the largest increase since 2020. However, it is still far from the 80% growth of 2010. This all shows that price movements in silver (both up and down) can be much stronger than in the case of gold. Currently, gold is gaining over 30% this year and is testing new historical highs. However, it is worth mentioning that the gold-to-silver ratio has fallen below 80 points, although it was still around 90 points recently.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.