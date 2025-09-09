Silver loses 1% amid US dollar index trying to stabilize

Silver prices are falling more than 1% today, despite a lower than expected BLS data revision, signalling a weakening US economy. Despite weak jobs revision (-911k for 2024, ended in March 2025), futures on US Dollar Index (USDIDX) try to stabilize after the sell-off, gaining almost 0.3% today (EURUSD pair loses almost 0.4%).
That's also probably the reason why gold gains are limited to 'just' 0.3%. On the other hand, today we have seen strong NFIB Index, almost 6.6% YoY growth in US Redbook report, suggesting rising sales at US department stores. So, the despite the weak jobs report, we can assume that not every macro data are 'recessionary'.
Source: xStation5
