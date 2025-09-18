Stock of the week - Micron Technology (18.09.2025)

Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed its expertise in DRAM and NAND memory, strengthening its position as a key supplier of components for the global electronics market.

Micron specializes in the production of high-performance memory used in servers, smartphones, artificial intelligence solutions, and autonomous vehicles, among others. The company continuously invests in research and development, implementing the latest technologies in scalability, density, and energy efficiency of its products, allowing it to maintain a competitive edge in the demanding semiconductor sector.

Micron Technologies Product Portfolio

Micron offers a broad portfolio of memory products supporting diverse business and consumer applications:

DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) – fast, volatile operational memory used for temporarily storing data currently processed by the CPU. DRAM is critical for the performance of computers, servers, mobile devices, gaming consoles, and automotive systems. It enables quick data access and efficient application performance, contributing to smooth operation and multitasking capabilities.

NAND Memory – non-volatile storage memory that retains data even when power is off. This technology is used in SSDs (Solid State Drives), memory cards, USB drives, and embedded memories in smartphones, tablets, and automotive systems. NAND Flash offers high storage capacity, fast read/write speeds, and durability for intensive use.

Market and Risks

Micron Technologies operates in a dynamic global market for DRAM and NAND memory, which are crucial for digital infrastructure. Demand for these technologies is driven by trends such as data center expansion, artificial intelligence, smartphones, and automotive advancements. The growing need for high-performance memory, especially in AI and big data sectors, presents many opportunities for Micron.

At the same time, the industry is highly cyclical, with fluctuations in demand, price volatility, and supply chain disruptions impacting financial stability. Key risks include price instability and market cyclicality, intense competition from companies like Samsung and SK Hynix, geopolitical risks limiting market and component access, the necessity of continuous innovation investments, and supply chain disturbances.

Financial Analysis

After a challenging 2023 marked by significant revenue declines due to oversupply in the semiconductor memory market (mainly DRAM and NAND segments) and pricing pressures, Micron is experiencing a clear rebound and dynamic sales growth. The year 2023 was a period of major challenges for the company, with excess market supply, price cuts, and economic uncertainty leading to margin declines and even periods of net losses—a classic cyclical downturn characterized by oversupply and weakened demand.

However, since early 2024, the situation has been improving markedly. Micron reports increasingly better financial results, confirmed by quarterly data showing steady revenue and EBITDA growth. Subsequent quarters reveal a clear acceleration in sales dynamics, driven by rising demand for advanced memory solutions. The company’s products are increasingly sought after, especially in artificial intelligence, data centers, and mobile device sectors.

The company’s growth is also supported by limited supply in the semiconductor memory market, due to high technological and cost barriers to entry. This allows producers like Micron to maintain favorable product prices, enhancing profitability. Data indicate a notable improvement in both operating and net margins after significant net losses in 2023, due to better cost management, process optimization, and investments in modern technologies increasing efficiency. Additionally, higher sales prices driven by constrained supply and growing demand for advanced memory solutions increase the value added by the products offered.

Micron Technology’s revenues are steadily growing, with the DRAM segment accounting for the largest share—averaging about 75% of total company revenues. This segment is the main growth engine and shows strong momentum across consecutive quarters. Projections for 2026 anticipate continued intensive growth fueled by increasing demand for memory used in AI-related applications and data center expansion.

The NAND segment’s share in sales is also rising, though more modestly. This segment does not yet exhibit as dynamic growth as DRAM, possibly due to steadier but less spectacular demand compared to AI-related applications.

Industry analysts increasingly emphasize optimistic financial forecasts for Micron, expecting stable and strong growth in the coming years, assuming favorable market trends continue. Rising sales volumes and sustained high product prices create conditions for rebuilding and strengthening the company’s financial position, as well as further investments in technological development.

Micron Technology Inc. is currently valued by the market at relatively high multiples, reflecting strong expectations for future financial improvements. The P/E (price-to-earnings) ratio is currently 28.59, while EV/EBITDA stands at 11.56—significantly above the company’s historical averages.

However, forecasts indicate that both P/E and EV/EBITDA should decrease in upcoming quarters. The P/E ratio for next year is expected to be around 12–14, with EV/EBITDA dropping to approximately 5–7. The market thus prices in a dynamic improvement in operating and net profits, suggesting an anticipated transition of Micron into a strong growth phase.

Revenue Forecast

Micron is on the brink of dynamic growth driven by rising demand for advanced memory technologies, particularly in AI and data center development. Forecasts indicate stable revenue growth, although the pace may vary due to market and technological factors. Critical drivers include demand for high-bandwidth memory and energy-efficient next-generation mobile memory, cloud infrastructure development, and innovation introduction. Concurrently, Micron faces strong competition from companies like Samsung and SK Hynix and must navigate the industry’s inherent cyclicality, affecting financial stability. These factors shape various company development scenarios.

Base case scenario: Micron’s revenues grow steadily, with an initially accelerated pace, from about $25 billion to nearly $75 billion by 2030 . This reflects demand recovery following earlier sector slowdown and growing demand for DRAM and NAND memory, especially in AI, data center expansion, and mobile device/computer sales growth.

Optimistic scenario : Revenues grow faster and more dynamically, particularly early in the forecast, rising from around $25 billion to over $90 billion by 2030. Growth is driven by strong demand for advanced memory technologies, especially in AI where Micron offers competitive high-bandwidth products. Additionally, innovative solutions support expansion into new markets, enabling significant market share and revenue gains.

Conservative scenario: Revenues grow more moderately, from about $25 billion to around $60 billion by 2030. This assumes challenges such as increased competition, slower AI technology development, and lower investments in data centers and cloud infrastructure. The semiconductor industry’s cyclicality may cause periods of reduced demand and pressure on margins and profitability, resulting in moderate and gradually declining growth rates over time.

Valuation Perspective

Let’s consider Micron Technologies’ valuation using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) method. This valuation is informational and not an investment recommendation or precise stock valuation.

Assumptions include diversified but generally dynamic revenue growth driven mainly by DRAM and NAND segments, the core of Micron’s offerings. The early forecast period sees accelerated revenue growth due to rising demand for advanced memory technologies, especially in AI, data center infrastructure, and mobile devices.

The DRAM segment, particularly high-bandwidth products, drives revenue growth by meeting increasing computational demands in AI and cloud systems. The NAND segment, mainly used for data storage, benefits from the expansion of portable device markets and data center storage. As the forecast progresses, revenue growth slows, reflecting natural market maturation and growing competition.

Further growth prospects are supported by technological innovations such as new memory generations that significantly enhance Micron’s product efficiency and capabilities. However, the industry’s cyclicality, demand fluctuations, and competitive pressures from players like Samsung and SK Hynix pose risks to revenue stability and profitability.

The valuation model assumes a Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 10% in the initial forecast years, adjusted for the sector’s specifics and Micron’s moderate debt level. The WACC gradually decreases to 9% by the last forecast year. The residual value is based on a conservative revenue growth rate of 2%. Other model parameters rely on average financial results from recent years.

Micron Technologies’ valuation is estimated at $285.59 per share, approximately 79% above the current market price. This premium reflects high expectations for future company growth amid the rapidly evolving technology sector where Micron operates. The semiconductor memory industry, including DRAM and NAND production, is a cornerstone of modern technology development, such as AI, data centers, and mobile devices. Growing demand for advanced memory solutions and Micron’s product innovations drive optimistic financial forecasts and justify valuation exceeding current stock prices. Nonetheless, it’s important to consider industry cyclicality and competitive pressures from major players, which may cause short-term earnings and price volatility. Hence, valuation should be viewed in a broader context combining fundamental analysis with market and technological trend observations.

Chart Perspective

From a technical analysis viewpoint, Micron Technology shares are in a clear and strong upward trend, confirmed by key technical indicators such as rising moving averages and positive momentum oscillator signals. This positive investor sentiment is largely driven by elevated financial forecasts for the upcoming quarter, suggesting improved performance and increased profitability.