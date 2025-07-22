SUGAR erases gains on India potentially allowing exports this year 📉

Sugar futures extend drop by another 1% as India, the world’s second-largest sugar producer, may allow sugar exports in the 2025–26 season starting in October, amid signs of a strong cane harvest.
Favorable weather, expanded acreage in key states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, and strong monsoon rains have raised expectations of a 19% jump in production, according to industry sources. With domestic consumption expected to rise only slightly, the country could see a surplus.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
If permitted, exports from India could pressure global sugar prices further, with New York futures already trading near four-year lows. India had curbed exports in recent years due to weather-related production issues but allowed limited shipments this season. The government is also balancing its clean fuel strategy by diverting more sugar to ethanol—estimated at 4 million tons for 2025–26, up from 3.2 million tons this year.
SUGAR contract has returned below both 10- and 30-day exponential moving averages (yellow and light purple respectively) following the release of the report on a potential quotas relief. The drop settled currently at 50% Fibonacci retracement level. Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.