CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

SUGAR erases gains on India potentially allowing exports this year 📉

17:11 22 July 2025

Sugar futures extend drop by another 1% as India, the world’s second-largest sugar producer, may allow sugar exports in the 2025–26 season starting in October, amid signs of a strong cane harvest. 

Favorable weather, expanded acreage in key states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, and strong monsoon rains have raised expectations of a 19% jump in production, according to industry sources. With domestic consumption expected to rise only slightly, the country could see a surplus.

If permitted, exports from India could pressure global sugar prices further, with New York futures already trading near four-year lows. India had curbed exports in recent years due to weather-related production issues but allowed limited shipments this season. The government is also balancing its clean fuel strategy by diverting more sugar to ethanol—estimated at 4 million tons for 2025–26, up from 3.2 million tons this year.

SUGAR contract has returned below both 10- and 30-day exponential moving averages (yellow and light purple respectively) following the release of the report on a potential quotas relief. The drop settled currently at 50% Fibonacci retracement level. Source: xStation5

