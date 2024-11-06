Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Super Micro Computer plunges 24% amid weaker results and guidance 📉

17:05 6 November 2024

Shares of server racks producer Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) are down 23% today, and are now on the levels unseen since May 2023, as markets weigh in weaker results, pressured future guidance and fraud risk with further uncertainty among the listing in S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices.

  • While revenue slightly missed expectations, the EPS and margin guidance show resilience in operational efficiency. The Q2 guidance suggests continued conservative expectations, likely reflecting market conditions or client purchasing trends, yet the company’s focus on cost control and cash management remains evident.
  • The Board of Directors commented that no any fraud or misconduction was detected in analyzed financial documents. The company claims that its relationship with Nvidia is still deep and expect further developments amid AI Blackwell chip debut.
  • Here are the highlights and insights from Super Micro Computer, Inc.'s preliminary earnings report for fiscal Q1 FY 2025 (quarter ended in September 2024). 

  1. Net Sales:

    • Expected in the range of $5.9 billion to $6.0 billion, which is below the prior guidance range of $6.0 billion to $7.0 billion. This indicates a slight shortfall in revenue, likely influenced by softer-than-expected demand or a delay in customer purchasing patterns.

  2. Margins:

    • GAAP and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: Approximately 13.3%, reflecting steady performance on cost management. Non-GAAP Adjustments: Includes a $4 million add-back for stock-based compensation, pointing to their proactive steps in managing operating expenses.

  3. Net Income per Share:

    • GAAP Net Income: Estimated between $0.68 to $0.70, slightly above the midpoint of the previous guidance of $0.60 to $0.77
    • Non-GAAP Net Income: Expected between $0.75 to $0.76, which is above the midpoint of prior guidance of $0.67 to $0.83.
    • Despite the revenue shortfall, the EPS figures slightly outperform midpoint expectations, likely benefiting from cost controls or efficient assets' allocation.

  4. Cash and Debt Position:

    • Total Cash and Equivalents: Approximately $2.1 billion with total debt at $2.3 billion, with $0.6 billion in bank debt and $1.7 billion in convertible notes.
    • The cash-to-debt ratio reflects a highly leveraged position, with cash covering just under its debt obligations. This balance might impact future flexibility, particularly if interest rates rise or earnings growth softens.

Weaker than expected guidance (fiscal Q2 2025 ending December 31, 2024)

  1. Net Sales:

    • Expected to range from $5.5 billion to $6.1 billion, signaling possible seasonal softness or cautious outlook on demand in the near term. Wall Street expected $6.86 billion. 

  2. Earnings per Share Guidance:

    • GAAP Net Income: Projected to be $0.48 to $0.58. Analysts were looking for EPS of $0.83.
    • Non-GAAP Net Income: Projected between $0.56 to $0.65, excluding stock-based compensation expenses of $54 million and other expenses, net of related tax effects.
    • This guidance implies potential earnings pressure in Q2, which may point to ongoing cost containment strategies. The guidance is clearly weaker than for Q1 2025

Comments about security concerns: The Special Committee has today provided the following statement to Super Micro, but has not otherwise provided any additional details or information."The Special Committee has completed its investigation based on a set of initial concerns raised by EY. Following a three-month investigation led by Independent Counsel, the Committee’s investigation to date has found that the Audit Committee has acted independently and that there is no evidence of fraud or misconduct on the part of management or the Board of Directors. The Committee is recommending a series of remedial measures for the Company to strengthen its internal governance and oversight functions, and the Committee expects to deliver the full report on the completed work this week or next. The Special Committee has other work that is ongoing but expects it to be completed soon."

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

SMCI chart (D1 interval)

 

Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

08.11.2024
18:27

Three markets to watch next week (08.11.2024)

The first full week of November, was exceptionally significant for global markets. We learned the results of the U.S. presidential, Senate, and House elections,...

 16:46

China - In Search of Lost Growth🔎 🇨🇳

In the third quarter of 2024, China has taken center stage among investors due to a significant shift in the economic policy of the Communist Party of...

 15:57

US500 hits new highs 📈

The U.S. stock market is continuing the gains initiated by the results of the presidential election. After yesterday's first break through the 6,000-point...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
_ga cc 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga cc 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_omappvp cc 28 September 2035
_omappvs cc 16 October 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 14 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator