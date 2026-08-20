  
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

18:15 · 20 August 2026

Technical Analysis: Silver Rises 2% Despite Dollar Rebound 🔼 Key Resistance Broken?

Precious metals had an excellent session yesterday, supported by the U.S. Treasury Department’s announcement of an intervention in the Treasury market aimed at bringing yields lower. Interestingly, today’s rebound in the dollar — additionally supported by stronger-than-expected U.S. macro data — has not stopped silver prices from advancing.

On the contrary, despite a modest decline in gold, silver — which often tends to amplify moves in gold — is continuing higher today and has broken above a key resistance level: the 200-session EMA200, shown by the red line on the chart. If the $70 per ounce barrier is cleared, the next resistance based on price action could come only around $78. The $65–66 area remains an important support zone in the event of a cooling in short-term momentum.

Source: xStation5

21 August 2026, 14:47

BREAKING: Strong US Service PMI 🔥EURUSD stays flat ↔️
21 August 2026, 13:11

Bitcoin gains 7% and tests $80k 🔼 What does technical analysis suggest?
21 August 2026, 11:45

⚪Silver tests $70 and breaks key resistance
21 August 2026, 09:03

BREAKING: European PMIs stronger than expected 🔼 EURUSD approaches 1.17 level

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