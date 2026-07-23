Tensions around Iran weigh on markets!

Markets are facing a strong sell-off today, with broad risk-off sentiment across major asset classes. Equity indices are moving sharply lower, with the Dow Jones down more than 1%, the S&P 500 lower by around 1.4%, and the Nasdaq declining nearly 2.5%, highlighting significant pressure on the technology sector. Selling pressure is also visible across cryptocurrencies and metals as investors reduce exposure to riskier assets.

The main driver behind today’s market move is Donald Trump’s latest comments regarding Iran. In an interview with Axios, Trump said he is considering a massive attack, larger than anything that has been done before, and that he is close to making a decision. Markets interpreted the comments as a clear increase in the risk of military escalation in the Middle East. Additionally, reports emerged that Iran’s IRGC Navy confirmed the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, with numerous vessels awaiting authorization to pass through.

The strongest reaction is visible in the oil market, where prices are rising sharply on concerns over potential supply disruptions from the region. The renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz is increasing concerns over oil availability and the impact of restricted flows on global crude prices. Markets are currently pricing in a scenario of further escalation, which could lead to additional gains in oil prices, stronger inflationary pressure, and further deterioration in global market sentiment.

Source: xStation5