Tesla continues to rise despite Robotaxi incidents📈

On Sunday, Tesla officially launched its Robotaxi project in Austin, leading to over an 8% increase in yesterday's session. Today, Tesla continues to gain in pre-market trading, rising by approximately 2%. Initial reports on the autonomous taxis' operations, however, leave a mixed impression.

Tesla continues yesterday's gains in pre-market trading. Source: xStation

According to reports, Tesla's taxis violated some traffic rules, including recordings showing cars driving against traffic and exceeding speed limits. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it would closely monitor the situation and remain in contact with Tesla to clarify the events.

Despite this, investors remain positive about the technology, and the absence of significant problems (such as accidents or system failures) keeps the market optimistic about the company's future.