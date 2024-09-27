Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

The Fed’s vindicated by PCE data, as US stocks set to hit another record

15:01 27 September 2024

The Fed has been vindicated. The PCE report for August, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, moderated more sharply than expected last month to 2.2% from 2.5%, this is the lowest level since 2021. The core PCE report rose a notch to 2.7% on an annualized basis, however, the monthly increase of 0.1% was half the rate expected by economists. Personal income and spending were both lower than expected, which suggests that the Fed made the right choice when deciding to cut interest rates by 50 basis points last week. It might also lead to investors becoming more willing to trust the Fed when it comes to future rate decisions, which may take some of the shine off the gold price in the short term.

Personal spending barely budged last month, and personal income grew at its slowest rate since July 2023. The PCE index was dragged lower by a large YoY decline in energy prices, which fell 12.7% on a 3-month annualized basis. Food prices are barely rising, they have risen by 0.7% on a 3-month annualized basis. The personal consumption index excluding food and energy is also moderating, the 3-month annualized price increase was 2.1%, down from 2.3% in July. Overall, this suggests that the fundamental drivers of inflation are gaining less traction, which is also supportive of looser monetary policy in the medium term.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Gold falls as US inflation moderates

Overall, this data will ease fears that the Fed’s rate cutting cycle will spur inflation. In the aftermath of this data, the gold price has fallen by $6 per ounce, and has backed away from Thursday’s record daily close at $2,672, which is another sign that fears about residual inflation in the US economy could be overdone. Currently there is a fairly even chance between a 25bp rate cut and a 50bp rate cut, according to the CME Fedwatch tool. The market has currently priced in 40bps of cuts for the November meeting. The dollar index has sunk on the back of the PCE data and is approaching the key 100.00 level. It is currently at its lowest level since July 2023. Back then it reached a low of 99.70, if the index breaks this level, then it could signal another leg lower for the greenback, which is good news for the pound and the yen, in our view.

The pound’s yield advantage is maintained

The chief beneficiary of the dollar’s decline on Friday, has been the pound. I’'s back above $1.34 and GBP/USD is on course to rise more than 0.5% for this week. A lower dollar tends to be good news for risk sentiment, which has already been buoyed by China’s epic stimulus plan. The S&P 500 is on track to make a fresh record high today and could close the week above 5,800. Sovereign bond yields are lower across the US and Europe and overall, it’s been a very strong quarter for bonds. Quarter to date, the 10-year US Treasury yield has fallen by 52 basis points, the German 10-year Bund yield is lower by more than 30 bps, and the 10-year UK Gilt yield is down by 15 basis points. The slower pace of decline for UK yields is giving the pound a strong yield advantage, compared to the US and the Europe. Unless we start to see a sharp deterioration in the UK economic data, or another leg lower for inflation, then the UK could maintain its yield advantage, which is pound positive as we move into Q4.

Estee Lauder and Micron lead US stocks higher

From a stock market perspective, the S&P 500 market-cap weighted index has outperformed the equal-weighted S&P 500 index during this week of record daily closes for the S&P 500.  Chinese listed shares on the Nasdaq have surged this week for obvious reasons. The weekly leaders on the S&P 500 include Intel, which has been buoyed by M&A news, Micron, which released a positive earnings report earlier this week, and Estee Lauder, the high-end cosmetics firm, which has been boosted along with European luxury firms on the back of China’s stimulus package. Estee lauder jumped above a key resistance level on Thursday and is higher by more than 15% so far this week.

China is not the only story for stock markets

This suggests that even though China is an important story for the global stock market, there are a variety of factors driving US stocks as we move into Q4. Tech is still a big theme, and we expect the Q3 earnings season to be a key driver of stocks as we enter the last 3 months of the year.

Overall, risk is well placed as we move into Q4. The question is whether less loved areas of the stock market, for example, the FTSE 100, will be able to play catch up in Q4? Another theme to watch out for is changes to regional asset allocations.  After China’s mega stimulus plan, will investors ditch under-performing developed world stocks in favour of Chinese stocks, now that Beijing its showing its resolve to boost economic growth?

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

02.10.2024
18:56

Daily summary: USDJPY surges 1.8% as US dollar gains 🗽Mixed sentiments on Wall Street; oil prices drop

Wednesday's session on European stock markets ended in a mixed mood. Germany's DAX closed the session nearly 0.33% lower, while France's...

 18:33

EURUSD drops 0.2% 💵Fed Barkin comments monetary policy

Federal Reserve member Thomas Barkin commented US economy and monetary policy today. Here are the higlights: Fed cut rates are to recalibrate to...

 17:47

Humana slips 15% amid low demand and ratings of Medicare Advantage 📉

Shares of insurance company Humana (HUM.US) are losing 15% today, after the company indicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission that its ratings...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator