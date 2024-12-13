Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

The week in review

12:39 13 December 2024

1, UK GDP unlikely to sway BOE, for now  

The October growth figure for the UK ecoomy defied expectations for a 0.1% rise, and instead registered a 0.1% decline in growth. Services were the biggest drag on growth, especially consumer facing services. If we don’t go out to eat and drink, then the UK economy can’t grow. There are ways to explain this: consumer concerns around the budget, bad weather etc. However, it means that Q4 got off to a bad start and is unlikely to meet the BOE’s forecast for 0.3% QoQ growth for the final months of the year. It also poses a political challenge, the Labour government’s plans to boost the economy are yet to materialize. If weak growth persists and unemployment rises, even at a gradual pace, the government needs to be aware of discontent among the electorate. We have already experienced riots this year in the UK, if the unemployment rate rises and the economy does not improve in 2025, then more civil unrest could follow.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

For now, the market is still not expecting the BOE to cut rates at next week’s meeting. No change is expected, and the GDP data has not shifted the dial on this, the market is still only pricing in an 8% chance of a cut. However, next week’s meeting will still be important, are we getting close to arch hawk, Catherine Mann’s, threshold for shock and awe rate cuts? In a recent speech she argued for bigger, one-off cuts as this could have a better economic outcome compared to gradual cuts over a more prolonged period. This point of view could gain some traction if the economy remains in the doldrums during the important Christmas period.

The pound has declined 0.3% on the back of the GDP figures, and it has slipped below the $1.27 mark for now. Overall, we think that sterling remains vulnerable in Q1 2025. If the economy does not pick up in the new year then the chance of a mega cut to rates from the BOE in February will increase. This could weigh on sterling on a broad basis. EUR/GBP is also higher today.

2, Stock markets and inflation

Stocks are higher in Europe at the end of this week, and US futures are also pointing to a stronger open. European shares are no doubt basking in the glow of the potential for more rate cuts from the BOE, and the dropping of the hawkish bias by the ECB on Thursday. Tech stocks continue to lead the market rally in the US, as the dream of a broadening out of the stock market rally in the US fades as we move towards year end. Tech stocks declined on Thursday but are expected to move higher once more on Friday.

This week has been a tail of two US inflation reports. The CPI on Wednesday was seen as benign enough to almost guarantee a rate cut at next week’s Fed meeting. There is a 96% chance of a cut priced in by the market right now. However, the stronger than expected PPI report on Thursday and the surge in jobless claims muddied the waters on the outlook for Fed rate cuts and the outlook for future US growth. The latest GDPNow estimate from the Atlanta Fed is 3.3% annualized rate in Q4, far eclipsing growth in Europe.

However, Europe’s stock markets have got the ECB’s expected rate cuts in their favour for next year. If US growth does continue to expand at this elevated rate, then the Fed will have to carefully consider its monetary policy path in 2025.

For now, strong growth, even if there is a question mark over the future direction of monetary policy, is good news for mega cap tech stocks and we expect them to dominate through to year end.

3, French Politics

The French prime has been announced as centrist politician Francois Bayrou. French bond yields are marginally higher on Friday, however, the spread with Germany has narrowed again at the end of this week.

However, the French 10-year bond yield has moved higher this week, and is hovering around 3%, as the European yield curve steepens on the back of expected ECB rate cuts at the short end of the curve. We doubt that the announcement of the new PM will have a big impact on the bond market. However, the French stock index, the Cac 40 has fallen more than 0.6% this week and has underperformed other indices in the region. The Dax is the best performer in the European stock market space so far this year, followed by Spain. This regional diversity in performance could continue as France wrestles with its budget deficit. The Cac 40 is set to underperform the Dax this year by the widest margin in 31 years. With France still mired in political turmoil, narrowing this gap is an uphill struggle, even with a new PM.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

13.12.2024
18:42

Daily summary: US100 at new high fuelled by Broadcom gains 📌

The US500 is experiencing a correction today, losing 0.15% two hours before the session close. This movement is likely tied to profit-taking after...

 18:21

Rigetti Computing gains 15% extending euphoria around quantum computing 💣

Rigetti Computing (RGTI.US) gains another 15.60% amid rising interest in quantum computing The turning point came earlier this week when Alphabet announced...

 17:03

Three markets to watch next week (13.12.2024)

As the final full trading week of the year unfolds before the Christmas break, a flurry of central bank decisions, coupled with geopolitical developments,...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator