Three markets to watch next week (03.01.2025)

With the start of the new week, the holiday season is coming to an end. Ahead lies the first full trading week, except for a one-time event (market closed) in the US on Thursday (January 9) due to mourning for the death of former President J. Carter. In the coming week, investors will finally receive a solid batch of new macroeconomic data, including reports from the US and Canadian labor markets as well as a set of reports from Germany. For this reason, it will be worthwhile to keep an eye on the USDCAD, US500, and DAX quotes.
US500
The US labor market data will be the first significant publication of the year for Wall Street. From the FOMC's perspective, these are the most important data alongside inflation reports. As such, any surprises may result in increased volatility, both in the currency and equity markets. Recent data suggest that the US labor market remains competitive, and analysts' expectations for December's reports confirm this trend. A stronger-than-expected report could lead to declines in the stock market and an appreciation of the US dollar. Conversely, a weaker-than-expected report may trigger the opposite reaction. It will also be worth watching statements from FOMC members next week, as they may provide more insights into the Federal Reserve's current stance.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
USDCAD
The situation on the USDCAD pair could be particularly interesting due to catalysts on both sides. USD value may be significantly influenced by the aforementioned US labor market data. Meanwhile, CAD value will be impacted by equally important data from the Canadian labor market. Currently, the market is pricing in over an 83% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Bank of Canada's next meeting on January 29, 2025.
DAX
Next week, a series of important data for Germany will be released, including CPI inflation, industrial orders, trade balance, and industrial production. The domestic economy is not in the best shape, and each new macroeconomic report brings hope for slight improvement. Despite this, DAX's reliance on the global economy has pushed its quotes close to historical highs. Nevertheless, it will be important to watch this index during the release of the aforementioned macro reports in case of any surprises.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.