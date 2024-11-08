Three markets to watch next week (08.11.2024)

The first full week of November, was exceptionally significant for global markets. We learned the results of the U.S. presidential, Senate, and House elections, followed by the FOMC's decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. Emotions were high, but investors' attention is now quickly shifted to the next week, when an important data from the U.S., China, and the United Kingdom will be released, making it worthwhile to monitor the US500 and CH50cash indices, as well as the GBPUSD currency pair.

US500

The key event next week will be the release of the U.S. CPI inflation report on Wednesday, followed by the PPI inflation report on Thursday. During the last FOMC press conference, Powell adopted a dovish tone and signaled that the Fed is ready to ease policy further without providing clear guidelines on the timing of the next rate cuts. Powell emphasized that the Fed will respond to data. Therefore, the CPI report release could be particularly significant, especially given the recent slight rebound in the core reading. The US500 index is now at historical highs, and any surprises may significantly impact volatility.

CH50cash

The Chinese market suffered two major blows this week. On one hand, the U.S. elections saw a decisive victory by the Republican Party, which raises concerns about potential trade wars and higher tariffs on Chinese goods. On the other hand, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) met to discuss the need for additional stimulus programs. For these reasons, it will be important to watch the CH50cash index next week, as any new developments related to these issues could trigger significant reactions in Chinese indices.

GBPUSD

Next week, the UK GDP report and labor market report will be released. At the last meeting, the Bank of England raised its inflation expectations for 2025 to 2.75% from 2.25%. Additionally, the Bank increased its growth forecast for next year to 1.5% from 1.0%. Consequently, the release of GDP and labor market data may provide important insights into the current state of the UK economy. It will be worth keeping an eye on the GBPUSD pair during these releases on Tuesday and Friday.