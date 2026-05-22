📆Three Markets to Watch Next Week (22.05.2026)

The final Monday of May will offer global financial markets a brief respite, with trading suspended in the US for the Memorial Day holiday, alongside market closures in the UK, Hong Kong, and South Korea. However, this calm may prove deceptive. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain acute, and the coming week promises a heavy slate of macroeconomic data destined to shape investor sentiment in the near term.

Chief among these will be the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation metric: the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, alongside a flurry of European consumer price index (CPI) releases and critical commentary from central bankers. Ahead of these impending catalysts next week, three instruments warrant close scrutiny: the S&P 500 (US500), EUR/USD, and USD/JPY.

S&P 500 (US500 Futures)

The US benchmark index faces a crucial test of resilience. Having stabilized and pulled within striking distance of its all-time highs, investor attention shifts to next Thursday’s substantive US data package. From a monetary policy perspective, the headline event will be April’s personal income and outlays report, which features the core PCE deflator—the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge (though this preference could pivot swiftly under Kevin Warsh's leadership).

The release will provide a clear signal regarding the scope for potential interest rate adjustments in the coming months. Thursday will also bring updates on US GDP, durable goods orders, and weekly jobless claims. While Nvidia’s recent blockbuster report marked the end of the corporate earnings season for many, several high-profile companies including Salesforce, Dell, Costco, and Snowflake are scheduled to report next week.

EURUSD

The world’s most heavily traded currency pair is set to become a battleground for competing macroeconomic narratives between the US and the eurozone. While next Thursday will be dominated by the US PCE print, the following Friday will unleash a deluge of data from the Old Continent.

Coinciding with the month-end, Friday will bring preliminary May CPI prints from core eurozone economies, including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, complemented by GDP reports from France and Italy. A day earlier, on Thursday, eurozone economic and consumer sentiment indicators will be released. Crucially, Thursday also sees the publication of the minutes from the European Central Bank’s latest policy meeting, which will be parsed closely given intense market anticipation of a June rate decision.

USDJPY

The Japanese yen is entering a period of heightened volatility, driven by a combination of monetary factors and significant geopolitical events. The Bank of Japan has long signaled a potential interest rate hike to combat inflationary risks, despite recent national data showing remarkably soft readings. Concurrently, with the economy teetering on the brink of a potential slowdown, markets are pricing in an almost 100% probability of a rate hike by the end of July.

Next Wednesday, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is scheduled to speak, a performance that could either cement expectations for a hike or dismiss them entirely. On Friday, the market will receive Tokyo inflation data alongside unemployment, industrial production, and retail sales figures.

Geopolitical sentiment will also be shaped by Tuesday’s meeting of the Quad foreign ministers in New Delhi, followed on Friday by the commencement of the prestigious defense summit in Singapore, attended by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, among others.