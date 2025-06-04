Triangle formation on US500

US500 index is trading in an upward trend. However looking at the H1 interval, the price entered a local consolidation recently. This consolidation formed the shape of a triangle. Currently, the upper limit of the formation is being tested, and if the price breaks out above the 5995 point zone, the way to higher levels will be opened. Then the external Fibonacci measures 127.2% and 161.8% should be considered as target levels. On the other hand, in case of downward movement, the average EMA100 and the lower limit of the triangle formation should act as supports.
US500 H1 interval. Source: xStation5
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.