Trump Media partners with Crypto.com to launch pro-America crypto ETFs; Bitcoin tops $80K 📄🖋️

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.US), the company behind Truth Social and majority-owned by Donald Trump, has announced a strategic partnership with Crypto.com to launch a series of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) through its financial brand, Truth.Fi. The stock increased +13% at the market open, and now reduced gains to +9%.

These ETFs, expected to roll out later this year, will include digital assets like Bitcoin and Cronos, alongside securities focused on American industries such as energy and manufacturing. Crypto.com will handle the backend infrastructure and distribution via its broker-dealer, Foris Capital, making the funds accessible in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. DJT sees this move as a way to expand its financial footprint during a booming crypto market, having already authorized $250 million in diversified investments and filed trademarks for multiple crypto- and America-themed ETFs.

The announcement triggered a sharp 10–11% rise in Trump Media’s stock (DJT), although shares remain down more than 30% in 2025. The partnership is seen as a potential boost for a stock that has recently struggled, despite earlier enthusiasm tied to Trump’s political success. Critics, however, have raised concerns about conflicts of interest surrounding Trump’s growing crypto involvement.

Bitcoin rebounds from recent declines

Although the news of the partnership between DJT and Crypto.com did not significantly impact the cryptocurrency market, the mere fact of Donald Trump’s deeper involvement—especially his capital—in this sector could inspire optimism in the coming months. We are also seeing gains in Bitcoin, though these are more likely driven by broader macroeconomic factors, such as recent speculation about Trump taking a softer stance on trade agreements with the U.S.’s trading partners. Bitcoin is up 0.57% today, trading at $88,000.

