CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Trump Media Raises $2.5 Billion for Bitcoin Treasury

14:21 27 May 2025

Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT.US) announced a $2.5 billion private placement with 50 institutional investors to build one of the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries among public companies.

The offering, closing May 29, 2025, includes $1.5 billion in common stock and $1.0 billion in convertible notes. CEO Devin Nunes called Bitcoin "an apex instrument of financial freedom" and said the move will protect against financial institution discrimination while creating synergies across Truth Social, Truth+, and Truth.Fi platforms.

The fundraising adds to Trump Media's existing $759 million cash position and supports the company's evolution into a holding company pursuing "America First" acquisitions. Crypto.com and Anchorage Digital will provide custody services for the Bitcoin treasury.

Yorkville Securities and Clear Street led the placement, with Cantor Fitzgerald serving as financial advisor.

DJT.US (D1)

The stock is trading within a consolidation zone that began last month. Bulls will aim to break above the 200-day SMA at $26.58, targeting the yearly highs, while bears will look to retest the 50-day SMA at $22.34. The stock is gaining in the premarket.

 

 

