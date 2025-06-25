Trump remarks on NATO Summit📌European defense sector rise

The US president, Donald Trump, gave his remarks on defense spending and geopolitics during today NATO Summit. NATO is going to become very strong with us. When asked about the NATO Article 5: We're with them all the way.

Iran is not going to have a bomb.

When asked about Iran plans to enrich uranium, Trump signalled: We will not allow that militarily.

I think we'll have somewhat of a relationship with Iran.

Trump answered also about intelligence reports about the US strikes: 'They really don't know.'

Envoy Witkoff told me Gaza deal is very close; when asked if the US would strike again if Iran rebuilds, Trump answered: 'Sure' NATO's Rutte commented that the American stance is about Europeans and Canadians paying more, not American taxpayers. Stocks of European defense companies such as German's Rheinmetall, British BAE Systems, French Thales and Safran rise today, as Trump and other NATO members signalled that much higher defense spending is 'imminent' while the US will be still engaged in a NATO's leader role.





