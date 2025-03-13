Trump threatens tariffs on European wines and champagnes; Pernod Ricard and Remy Cointreau shares under pressure 📉

Trump threatens high tariffs on French wines and alcohol from the EU (up to 200%) if the 50% tariff on American whiskey is not immediately lifted, the US president said.
Source: X
The euro fell slightly after this information, as this part of the European market is relatively important in terms of the EU's overall foreign trade. Shares of companies such as Pernord Ricard and Remy Cointreau lost more than 4% after this information.
Shares of European alcohol companies are losing value after these announcements. Source: xStation
