Trump token dumps 16.5% as euphoria after Trump's announcement eases 📉

TRUMP token price tumbles sharply after investor euphoria over Donald Trump's announcement that the top 220 holders of the TRUMP token will be invited to a private dinner with him at the White House. The excitement was quickly followed by a wave of profit-taking. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading slightly lower today, hovering between $93,500 and $94,000.

TRUMP (H1 interval)

The TRUMP token price surged from around $9.40 to nearly $16 before pulling back sharply to $12 at the time of writing. Yesterday’s bullish impulse is similar in magnitude to the price spike seen in early March.

Source: xStation5