Trump token dumps 16.5% as euphoria after Trump's announcement eases 📉

TRUMP token price tumbles sharply after investor euphoria over Donald Trump's announcement that the top 220 holders of the TRUMP token will be invited to a private dinner with him at the White House. The excitement was quickly followed by a wave of profit-taking. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading slightly lower today, hovering between $93,500 and $94,000.
TRUMP (H1 interval)
The TRUMP token price surged from around $9.40 to nearly $16 before pulling back sharply to $12 at the time of writing. Yesterday’s bullish impulse is similar in magnitude to the price spike seen in early March.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.