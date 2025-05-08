Trump token surges 13% fueled by Bitcoin bounce to $100k driving crypto market optimism📈

The Trump token price is up nearly 13% after the U.S. President announced he will soon sign a major “deal” with a key U.S. ally (though he did not reveal the name of the country). Bitcoin has surged to nearly $100,000 following reports that the state of Arizona is joining the so-called Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, following the lead of New Hampshire.

The rebound in the largest cryptocurrency is sparking a broader revival across the crypto market, fueling momentum in speculative “meme” projects like TrumpCoin. Trump Token (D1 Interval) The Trump token price is approaching the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA50), currently near $10.70. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.