U.S. indexes rise on hopes of finalizing a trade deal with the EU 📃🔎

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that she had a positive phone conversation with President Trump and plans to meet with him on Sunday in Scotland. The main topic of the talks will be maintaining strong transatlantic trade relations. However, the way this announcement was phrased raised some concerns—it may suggest there are worries about the current state of those relations or a need to prevent further deterioration.

Despite this, U.S. indexes are gaining following the news. The US500 is up 0.25% to 6,421 points, and the US100 is also rising 0.25% to 23,454 points.