Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

UK assets in recovery mode

08:19 14 January 2025

Markets in recovery mode, but UK faces key test

The pound and UK bond yields are getting a reprieve this morning as the dollar falls across the board. GBP/USD is back above $1.22, after dropping to £1.21 on Monday. UK bond yields are also declining and are outperforming their European counterparts across the curve. Stock markets are also in recovery mode, as risk sentiment gets a boost from reports that Donald Trump will implement a gradual programme of tariffs. This has eased inflation fears as we get closer Trump’s inauguration. This has also boosted Asian stocks. The Hang Seng is higher by 1.9%, the CSI 300 is up by more than 2%.

UK bond market in recovery mode, but the length of the recovery could depend on key UK economic data releases

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

UK bond yields are retreating on Tuesday. Interestingly, US bond yields have calmed down in recent days, which suggests that the UK bond market may play catch up, since UK bonds have moved closely with US bonds in recent months. However, UK asset prices face a tough test this week. Later this morning there is a £1bn sale of 30-year debt, the latest reading of CPI is released on Wednesday, there’s monthly GDP for November on Thursday and further debt sales out to the end of January. The Chancellor is set to speak in the House of Commons on Tuesday, ostensibly about her trip to China, but she will likely be pressed on the selloff in the pound and in UK bonds. So far, the Treasury have been keen to under play the relentless rise in UK bond yields, but the question is can she avoid the tough questions as she comes back to face the music?

The Chancellor’s Budget in October included large spending increases and tax hikes but delayed the release of a public spending review. This review is what the markets wanted: a commitment to responsible public spending that actively brought down the UK’s deficit. Because she did not do that, and because tax rises are threatening growth, the government is back to chasing the markets.

The next 72 hours will be crucial for UK assets. If we get a shock increase in inflation or a sharp decline in November CPI, then bond yields could surge once more. There may be a silver lining to the bond market sell off, it has reduced bond prices, so coverage for the UK debt auctions this week may surprise on the upside.

BP’s share price tanks as strategic review delayed

Elsewhere, BP reported a weak Q4 outlook and delayed its strategy update until February 26th.  BP is not alone, Shell also reported lower sales and trading earnings from its key energy divisions last quarter. BP reported lower oil and gas production for Q4, which is typically a strong period for the oil market. The company also said that its oil trading revenue would be weak. While this is likely to weigh on the stock price, and on the energy sector as a whole, losses could be limited after a sharp rise in the oil price in recent days. Brent crude is back above $80 per barrel and is higher by more than 7% so far in January. BP’s share price is currently down by 2%.

French budget test to drive yields

European yields have eased this morning, with declines for French and Italian yields, in particular. This comes ahead of the new French Prime Minister’s announcement of his government’s plans for the Budget. France still does not have a Budget for 2025, yet the bond market has gone easy on France so far this year. That may not last if the new PM does not deliver a plan for public spending that is acceptable to the bond market.

Japanese yields are also rising sharply, and the 40-year yield is at its highest level since 2007, as bets increase that the BOJ will hike interest rates next week. There is a near 60% chance of a 15bp rate hike priced in by the market, which would mark the third rate hike in recent months, as the BOJ slowly normalise monetary policy. The yen is also in recovery mode on Tuesday as the dollar takes a back seat.

US stock market rotation as Nvidia gets hit by production problems

There was a notable rotation out of tech stocks and into value stocks on Monday, as the Dow Jones managed to outperform the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Nvidia fell nearly 2%, after there were concerns about the performance of the Blackwell chip, and concerns about it overheating. This could lead to a lower uptake of Blackwell chips, Nvidia’s latest and most expensive chip, with consumers preferring to stick with its Hopper chip, even if it is less energy efficient. Nvidia has had a bruising start to the year and is down 2% so far. There has been a big shift in investor preferences so far in 2025. Chip stocks are out, and instead, the equal weighted S&P 500 is outperforming the market cap weighted index. Added to that, the magnificent 7 has had a fairly lacklustre start to the year, although Tesla jumped more than 2% on Monday.

However, we continue to think that the US dollar will dominate overall risk sentiment. A strong dollar can erode global growth and boost inflation outside of the US. Thus, stock markets may move up and down based on what the dollar is doing for the short term, with a weaker dollar boosting market sentiment.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

14.01.2025
18:36

Daily Summary: Stocks Mixed Ahead of Key CPI Data, PPI Shows Inflation Cooldown

Markets pulled back on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of Wednesday's crucial Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, despite encouraging...

 18:09

AEHR Test Systems shares plunge 26% after disappointing quarterly report 📉

The semiconductor test equipment provider AEHR Test Systems (AEHR.US) shares plummet after weaker than expected fiscal Q2 2025 results. The company maintained...

 16:40

USDIDX declines after reaching 110 level 💵Fed Schmid signals a 'significant time lags' in the impact of new administration policies

The US Dollar index (USDIDX) declines almost 0.3% today after approaching the psychologically significant 110 level. We can see, the 10-year treasury yields...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator