UK GDP growth lower than expected, German retail sales higher than expected

The UK's economy grew by 0.9% year-over-year in the latest reading, missing both the previous figure and market expectations of 1.1%, while quarterly GDP growth remained unchanged at 0.6%, matching forecasts. In Germany, retail sales surprised to the upside, rising 1.1% month-over-month and 1.8% year-over-year, comfortably beating expectations, while import prices increased 0.7% from the previous month, the current account surplus narrowed to €22.1 billion, and business investment grew 0.9% quarter-over-quarter, in line with forecasts.
UK GDP data — key info
- UK real GDP increased by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter in Q1 2026, confirming the earlier estimate and marking a clear acceleration from the revised 0.1% growth recorded in Q4 2025. The expansion was broad-based, with all three main sectors contributing positively. Services were the main growth engine, rising by 0.8%, which suggests that domestic activity remained resilient at the start of the year.
- Annual GDP growth for 2025 was revised slightly lower to 1.3% from 1.4%, following 1.0% growth in 2024. The revisions were relatively small and mainly reflected updated source data and seasonal adjustment changes.
- Real GDP per head rose by 0.6% in Q1 and was 0.7% higher than a year earlier, pointing to a modest improvement in economic output per person.
- The household picture was less positive. Real household disposable income per head fell by 0.8% in Q1, reversing part of the 1.2% increase seen in Q4 2025, and the household saving ratio also declined, falling by 0.7 percentage points to 8.9%, mainly because of a weaker contribution from non-pension saving.
- Overall, the data show that the UK economy started 2026 on a stronger footing, supported mainly by services. However, weaker household income and lower savings suggest that consumers may remain under pressure despite better headline GDP growth.
EURGBP chart (D1)
Source: xStation5
Source: ons.gov.uk
Source: ons.gov.uk
Oil loses 30% in a quarter 🚩 Morgan Stanley cuts forecast again
Morning wrap 🔼 Stocks gain extends as AI momentum builds - Japanese Yen hits 1986 low (30.06.2026)
Daily summary: The US100 ends the session with a strong rally🚀
"Rammmagedon” ends up in court: Antitrust lawsuit and investments in Korea
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.