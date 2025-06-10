Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

UK100 gains. 0.7% close to the ATH zone 📈Rolls-Royce up 2% on nuclear reactors contract

13:40 10 June 2025

Futures on FTSE 100 (UK100) are rising almost 0.7% today, supported today by weaker than expected UK macro readings, especially from the labor market.

UK's employment in May dropped significantly by -109k vs -20k exp. and -33k previously, while unemployment change came in at 33.1k vs 4.5k exp. and 5.5k in April. As of now, UK100 is almost 20% higher versus the April lows. Average earnings rise 5.3% YoY vs 5.5% exp. (5.2% ex-Bonus vs 5.3% exp.).

Investors are increasing bets on Bank of England rate cuts this year, supporting sentiments around British equities. Rolls-Royce (RR.UK) supports the sentiments on British stock market. Company shares are up more than 2% today on a small nuclear reactors' construction (SMRs) and service contract with the UK. Rolls-Royce will be the first British company, which will try to build SMRs in the UK.

 

Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

11.06.2025
18:56

Daily summary: US-China negotiation progress among top drivers in the market 📌💰

U.S. indices end the day slightly higher, hovering near all-time highs. The US500 and US100 gain 0.25% to 6,055 and 20,007 points respectively. The...

 18:20

Gitlab drops after the results that were better than company's guidnace

GitLab presented its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 during the previous trading session. GitLab is an American technology...

 17:39

Bessent and Lutnick remain optimistic about the U.S. economy and trade negotiations 📄🔎

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Said that foreign companies dissatisfied with the tax proposed by the White House, also known as Section 899, should...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app