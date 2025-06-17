United States suggests stronger cooperation with Israel

In recent minutes, there has been information that the United States is moving fighter jets from other parts of the world to the Middle East, which is intended to defend Israel in the conflict with Iran. There has also been information that four tanker aircraft have been spotted over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, which can support long-range strike and surveillance missions in the region.

In turn, Trump indicated that "we" have complete control over the skies over Iran, which suggests cooperation with Israel. He previously indicated that he is currently in no mood to negotiate with Iran.

Israeli authorities are reported to suggest that the mission regarding Iran is already nearing completion. Al Hadath says that the current conflict is to end in two weeks. German Chancellor Merz said that the United States is to consider taking part in attacks on Iran.

We are not seeing a major reaction to these reports on the markets. WTI oil is returning above $72 per barrel.

Source: The Truth Social