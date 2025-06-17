United States suggests stronger cooperation with Israel

In recent minutes, there has been information that the United States is moving fighter jets from other parts of the world to the Middle East, which is intended to defend Israel in the conflict with Iran. There has also been information that four tanker aircraft have been spotted over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, which can support long-range strike and surveillance missions in the region.
In turn, Trump indicated that "we" have complete control over the skies over Iran, which suggests cooperation with Israel. He previously indicated that he is currently in no mood to negotiate with Iran.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Israeli authorities are reported to suggest that the mission regarding Iran is already nearing completion. Al Hadath says that the current conflict is to end in two weeks. German Chancellor Merz said that the United States is to consider taking part in attacks on Iran.
We are not seeing a major reaction to these reports on the markets. WTI oil is returning above $72 per barrel.
Source: The Truth Social
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.