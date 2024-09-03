Unity Software will finally outperform the market? 🎮

Unity Software (U.US) shares surged by almost 8% at the opening of the US stock market after Morgan Stanley upgraded its stance on the company from Equal Weight to Overweight, with Price Target of $22 (currently: $17,22, +5,3%). The stock has been an underperformer on Wall Street (80% behind S&P500) and with somehow bitter-sweet results from Q2 2024 already priced in, analysts bet that there’s a lot of room for a rebound.
"Execution headwinds, management turnover, and a major restructuring led to a significant expectations reset", stated Matthew Cost, who feels “more confident than ever” about Unity’s strategic and competitive position.
After a bullish opening, Unity’s shares have been cooling down, albeit remaining above 20- and 50-period EMAs. Maintaining this position and later challenging the resistance around the $18 mark could help the gaming software company to realize its expected growth. Source: xStation5
According to the latest earnings report, EBITDA has significantly exceeded the consensus for Q2 2024 ($113M against expected $75M-$80M, +28% YoY). In spite of revenue underperformance ($449M vs expected $458,3M, -16% YoY) and customer relations challenges, the company’s game engine has maintained its 70% market share.
