Unity up 10% 🚨 A revolution at the company?

Unity, a developer and distributor of a range of tools used primarily to produce video games, positively surprised the market with its announcements.

Preliminary results show a phenomenal increase in the company’s profitability. The company’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise by 58% year over year, reaching more than USD 130 million. This may potentially result from a significant improvement in efficiency, given that revenue is expected to come in around USD 505 million, representing 17% growth. The operating margin is expected to increase to 26% versus the previously projected 22%. It should be noted, however, that these are preliminary figures, not final results, these numbers may change.

At the same time, the company announced the sale of its businesses ironSource Ads Network and SuperSonic, which are responsible for advertising and game publishing, respectively. This does not mean, however, that the company is exiting the advertising industry, its “Vector AI” is one of the main contributors to revenue growth in the segment the company considers “strategic.”

The management board says that selling less promising businesses will allow the company to focus on its core operations, which are performing noticeably better. Investors share the CEO’s enthusiasm about the changes, and the stock is posting one of the strongest gains during a pessimistic Friday session.

U.US (D1)

However, it is worth remembering that the company has been through a very difficult period in terms of valuation. Competitive concerns about AI-driven alternatives to developer tools were compounded by the initial Q1 2026 guidance, which came in below market expectations. The stock is down more than 60% year-to-date and more than 90% from its 2021 peak. Source: xStation5.