University of Michigan sentiments lower than expected

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment & Inflation Expectations
- University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index: 49.5 (Forecast: 50.0, Previous: 48.9)
- University of Michigan Consumer Expectations: 50.7 (Forecast: 49.5, Previous: 49.3)
- University of Michigan Current Conditions: 47.7 (Forecast: 48.8, Previous: 48.4)
- University of Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: 3.3% (Forecast: 3.3%, Previous: 3.4%)
- University of Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: 4.6% (Forecast: 4.6%, Previous: 4.6%)
Other US economic data
- US Retail Inventories Ex-Autos (Preliminary), MoM: 0.4% (Previous: 0.6%)
- US Wholesale Inventories (Preliminary), MoM: 0.3% (Forecast: 0.4%, Previous: 0.6%)
- US Advance Goods Trade Balance: -$105.8 billion (Forecast: -$85.0 billion, Previous: -$83.01 billion)
Source: xStation5
Andy Burnham and financial markets, the initial impact
Rheinmetall: Is the drop already overdone?
Market Wrap: Declines spread across the European market
Nasdaq down 1.3% ahead to the US open 📉On Semiconductor dips 13%
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.