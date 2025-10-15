US Open: American Indices Rally on Anticipated End of Fed Balance Sheet Reduction

American indices continue the revival sparked by Jerome Powell's remarks yesterday, which suggested not only a readiness for interest rate cuts but also for the conclusion of the balance sheet reduction process (QT). The US Federal Reserve has been shrinking its enormous asset balance since 2022 by allowing bonds to mature without reinvestment. Over a quarter of the total balance has been reduced since 2022, though the total still remains elevated relative to the record purchases initiated in early 2020. Should the Fed decide to halt the balance sheet reduction, maturing bonds would necessarily have to be rolled over. This policy shift could lead to a general decline in market interest rates. Currently, yields remain at elevated levels, even amid the reduction of short-term interest rates.

The Fed Balance Sheet and the S&P 500 Index. It was once suggested that without asset purchases, the US stock market could no longer gain ground. As shown, the S&P 500 index has climbed nearly 3,000 points since the reduction began. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

It is worth noting that Donald Trump is once again escalating tensions with China, signaling a potential suspension of edible oil purchases from the country. In response, China is reportedly considering halting soybean purchases from the US, sparking unease among farmers. Nevertheless, positive signals concerning trade negotiations currently outweigh the negative ones in the market.

ASML reported solid financial results, showcasing a high level of orders for chip manufacturing machinery, which demonstrates the sustained momentum of the AI trend. Investors remain optimistic ahead of tomorrow's earnings release from the Taiwanese firm TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer and a key supplier to companies like Nvidia.

All Key S&P 500 Segments Advance

We are observing gains across the majority of segments within the S&P 500 index today. Notably, the Utilities sector is making the strongest gains, while the largest sector, Technology, is up 1%.

Today we are observing gains in most segments of the S&P 500 index. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

The US500 is up 0.8% today, which closely aligns with the move in the cash market. Smaller capitalization companies are outperforming, with the Russell 2000 rising by 1.3% at the open. Today's advance recoups over two-thirds of the losses incurred during the last two sessions of last week, effectively negating the bearish signal. Crucially, the index did not breach the largest correction level within the existing trend from May and July, potentially indicating a return to the main upward trajectory. Furthermore, the US500 avoided falling below the 50.0% retracement level of the shorter rally wave that began in early September.. Source. xStation5

