US OPEN: Capital is once again fleeing “memory stocks”; Wall Street under pressure at the open 🚨

Futures contracts on Wall Street point to a lower opening for the spot market, although the fall is expected to be moderate compared with Asia and Europe.

S&P 500 futures are down by around 0.3 per cent, Nasdaq-100 futures are down by as much as 1 per cent, whilst the Dow Jones is holding steady near its benchmark levels.

The main source of pressure is the renewed escalation of the US-Iran conflict over the Strait of Hormuz, following further exchanges of strikes between the two sides over the weekend and Tehran’s announcement that it was ‘closing’ the strait until further notice.

The US responded with strikes on more than 140 targets in Iran, including the first-ever use of naval combat drones, whilst Iran fired on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman and Qatar.

President Trump has announced that the US will now “police” the straits and expects to be financially compensated for doing so, which further underlines the enduring nature of the American military presence in the region.

Brent and WTI crude are up by more than 3% at the open, rebounding from their session lows, as tanker traffic through the strait has slowed dramatically in recent days.

Adding to the pressure on the market is the re-evaluation of so-called AI trading following SK Hynix’s massive but extremely volatile debut on the Nasdaq on Friday.

The energy and commodities sectors are performing best, benefiting from higher oil prices, whilst technology and semiconductor companies are faring the worst, dragged down by a sell-off in memory and AI chips.

Precious metals are losing ground – gold and silver are falling, which is unusual given the current geopolitical tensions and suggests that investors are concerned the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer following tomorrow’s CPI reading.

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