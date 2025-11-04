US OPEN: Downward Pressure on U.S. Markets Amid Government Shutdown

The prolonged U.S. government shutdown is delaying the release of key macroeconomic data, including today’s JOLTS report, increasing uncertainty and making it more difficult to assess the health of the

The quarterly earnings season is still ongoing; after the session, investors are awaiting reports from AMD and Arista Networks, which could influence the market’s next direction.

Overall, the session on U.S. stock markets is unfolding under downward pressure. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 are currently down around 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively. The negative sentiment is partly driven by warnings from investment banks about a potential market correction and a softening mood in the technology sector. Investors remain cautious, awaiting further macroeconomic data and corporate earnings in a challenging market environment.

The quarterly earnings season is still ongoing and continues to significantly influence market sentiment. After today’s session, key technology players including AMD and Arista Networks are expected to release their reports. Market participants will closely monitor these results, as they may provide guidance on the market’s next moves and the potential continuation of the recent rally. AMD is focusing primarily on artificial intelligence and data center solutions, while Arista Networks is concentrating on expanding network infrastructure to accommodate growing data traffic and cloud computing demand.

In the background, the effects of the prolonged U.S. government shutdown, ongoing since October 1, are still being felt. The closure of federal agencies such as the BLS, BEA, and Census Bureau has delayed the release of many key macroeconomic indicators. For example, today’s JOLTS report on job openings and labor turnover will not be published. The absence of these data points increases investor uncertainty and complicates assessments of economic conditions and the likely direction of Federal Reserve policy. Private-sector data, including PMI indices and consumer sentiment surveys, remain available but cannot fully replace the missing government statistics.

US500 (H1 Interval)

S&P 500 futures are declining, showing a short-term correction within a broader downward trend. Investor caution is evident, reflecting macroeconomic uncertainty and anticipation of technology company earnings, which have been key drivers of market sentiment in recent weeks. From a technical perspective, the short-term rebound has not breached significant resistance levels or moving averages, indicating that supply-side pressure remains strong. Current sentiment points to heightened risk aversion, and upcoming macro releases and earnings reports could determine the index’s next direction.

Source: xStatio5

Company News: