American indices are rebounding on Monday after a very negative end to last week. Following a series of declines and growing concerns about the economy's condition, investors are entering the new week with a slightly better mood, which translates into moderate gains for the main benchmarks - S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq. There's an attempt to recover losses, although market sentiment remains fragile.



Some tensions on Wall Street have eased after President Donald Trump softened his rhetoric towards China, suggesting the possibility of resuming constructive trade dialogue. Market participants interpreted this as a signal of potential de-escalation of tensions between the world's two largest economies. However, comments from Treasury Secretary S. Bessent had the opposite effect, stating that the prolonged government shutdown is starting to have a real impact on economic activity. The lack of significant macroeconomic data from the USA means that the market is reacting more to political factors and investor sentiment today than to hard data.

Source: Bloomberg Finance Lp

The main indices of the American stock exchange are rising across the board today, with IT remaining the leaders of growth. Behind them, industry and finance are performing very well, albeit slightly weaker.

The US100 is rebounding after significant declines on Friday amid growing uncertainty between the US and China. From a technical perspective, the uptrend remains very strong. The 50-day exponential moving average, which hasn't been tested by the sell side since early September, could remain a significant support point. Source: xStation 5

Company News



The so-called "Magnificent 7" companies are rebounding after Friday's corrections. Nvidia (NVDA.US) is up over 2% at the opening, while other market leaders are up about 1%.

There are huge gains in companies related to rare earth metals following China's announcement of restrictions on the export and resale of rare earth metals and products containing them. Critical Metals is up 20%, and MP Materials (MP) is up 8%.

Estee Lauder — The beauty industry company is up over 4% following a positive recommendation from Goldman Sachs.

Warner Bros — The media giant is up 4% after rejecting a purchase offer from Paramount. Unconfirmed sources indicate that the offered amount was too low.

Rocket Lab — The space company is up over 6% after Morgan Stanley expressed optimism about the company's new product — the orbital carrier "Neutron."