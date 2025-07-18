US OPEN: Indices Hover Near Records Amid Cautious Optimism (18.07.2025)

Wall Street traders remain optimistic for the third consecutive day, with most major US indices extending gains over yesterday’s batch of optimistic macroeconomic data. Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures reached for new intraday highs (currently flat), while Dow Jones lagged behind due to lack of post-earnings enthusiasm on Amex and 3M stocks.

The sentiment has been partially supported by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller who made his clearest call yet for a rate cut at the upcoming July meeting. Waller advocated a 125–150 basis point reduction to bring the rate to 3%, dismissing tariff-driven inflation as temporary. Waller, seen as a potential successor to Chair Jerome Powell, emphasized his views are not political, though they align with President Trump’s push for steep rate cuts.

Volatility in S&P 500 sectors. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

US30 (H1)

Dow Jones futures have corrected their pre-market gains. The contract tried to revert back to 30-period exponential moving average (EMA30; light purple) following an optimistic report on consumer sentiment from University of Michigan, but the sellers took over once again, bringing the US30 back to the EMA100 (dark purple). RSI is getting progressively closer to the oversold area, which may encourage resumed buying once the contract hits the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

Source: xStation5

Company news: