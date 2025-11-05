US OPEN: Is This the Turning Point After the Correction?

-
Market Bottoming: US500 rebounded sharply from the 3% correction, with the 50% retracement holding, indicating sustained bullish momentum.
-
Inflationary Growth: Strong ISM Services (52.4) and ADP job gains confirmed growth, but the 70.0 Prices Paid index strongly argues against December rate cuts.
-
Earnings Differentiation: Market rewarded confirmed demand and development (MCD/GOOGL) while severely punishing execution and cost issues (SMCI/AXON).
-
Market Bottoming: US500 rebounded sharply from the 3% correction, with the 50% retracement holding, indicating sustained bullish momentum.
-
Inflationary Growth: Strong ISM Services (52.4) and ADP job gains confirmed growth, but the 70.0 Prices Paid index strongly argues against December rate cuts.
-
Earnings Differentiation: Market rewarded confirmed demand and development (MCD/GOOGL) while severely punishing execution and cost issues (SMCI/AXON).
US equity markets opened marginally higher today, but sentiment is clearly improving when viewed through the lens of futures contracts. The US500 saw a 3% pullback from its October 30 peak to its low point during the Asian session. However, we are now observing a strong rebound, with S&P 500 futures climbing back above 3,800 points.
Technical View on US500
The US500 continued its sharp retreat during the Asian session today, following a volatile day marked by mixed corporate earnings—poor results from SMCI and a slight disappointment from Arista triggered significant drops, which were countered by solid results from AMD. Today’s rebound continues following better-than-expected US economic data. The bounce off the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement of the last major uptrend suggests that the underlying bullish impulse remains intact. A close today above 6,800 points should confirm the end of the current corrective phase. Source: xStation5.
Macro Data Signals Economic Resilience
Macroeconomic data continues to paint a solid picture of the US economy, even amidst the ongoing government shutdown:
-
Private Sector Employment (ADP): U.S. private sector employment increased by 42,000 jobs in October, surprising the market after a previous decline. This signals some stabilization in the labor market, despite the general observed softening of labor demand.
-
ISM Services PMI: The index delivered a positive surprise, reading 52.4 against expectations of 50.8. While the Prices Paid sub-index soared to a very high 70 points, the main drivers of the rebound were robust growth in Business Activity and New Orders.
Stock Movers: Winners and Losers
-
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): Investors are closely watching quarterly results and guidance updates amidst ongoing valuation pressure in the semiconductor sector. Despite solid earnings, the stock gains are marginal, up 0.6% less than an hour after the open.
-
Super Micro Computer (SMCI): Following disappointing earnings and outlook, the company is in the spotlight, with investors debating potential recovery vs. further losses. The stock is down nearly 7% at the open, reflecting the market’s reaction to the delivery timing deferrals.
-
Alphabet (Google) and Wiz: The Mag7 giant received clearance from the Department of Justice to acquire cybersecurity firm Wiz. Alphabet shares are up 2.5%.
-
McDonald's: A positive surprise in U.S. sales growth makes the company a stock to watch for further performance and outlook. Shares are up over 3%.
-
Axon Enterprise and Pinterest: Negative earnings and guidance have led to significant share price declines.
-
Axon is down around 20% due to profit disappointment linked to increased costs from tariffs.
-
Pinterest is also down 20% after disappointing on profit, despite reporting growing revenue and user numbers.
-
Daily summary - Government stays shut, Market declines, crypto recovers
US OPEN: Market extends decline at the end of the week
Venezuela, what would a change in power mean for oil prices?
💷 GBPUSD Gains Ahead of BoE Decision
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.