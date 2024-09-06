US OPEN: Markets are reacting to payrolls, Guidewire Software and Smartsheet rise after results

Wall Street slides lower after green opening

US100 nears the important support level

Guidewire Software and Smartsheet surge after results US markets open Friday's cash session lower. Nasdaq is trending above key support level and losing the most, while the S&P500 is flat. Dow Jones is trying to not go into negative territory. Investor attention is fully focused on trying to react to payroll data. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Current volatility observed on Wall Street. Source: xStation Breakdown of the S&P 500 index by sectors. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P The Nasdaq-100 index, represented by the US100 contract, is declining for the fourth consecutive day. A key support level will be the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 18738, which is near the lower Bollinger Band. If it breaks, the next support level will be the 200 SMA at 18376 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. For bulls to regain control, the resistance at the 50% Fibonacci retracement and 100 SMA around 19167 must be broken. This would also be above yesterday's high, a good starting point for now. The RSI is slowly trending lower, with the MACD showing bearish sentiment. Source: xStation 5

Company News: Smartsheet (SMAR.US) shares rose 4.6% in premarket trading after the application software company reported second-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings. Smartsheet's Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.44 significantly surpassed the estimated $0.30, while revenue of $276.4 million exceeded the expected $274 million. The company raised its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.36-$1.39 from $1.22-$1.29 previously. Analysts noted that Smartsheet's enterprise focus continues to insulate its results relative to peers, despite lackluster revenue and ARR upside. SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS Adjusted EPS: $0.44 vs $0.30 estimate

Revenue: $276.4 million (+17% y/y) vs $274 million estimate

Subscription revenue: $263.5 million (+19% y/y) vs $260.4 million estimate

Free cash flow: $57.2 million (+26% y/y) vs $50.3 million estimate FISCAL YEAR 2025 FORECAST Adjusted EPS: $1.36 to $1.39 (raised from $1.22 to $1.29)

Revenue: $1.12 billion (maintained)

Net free cash flow: $240 million Salesforce (CRM.US) shares dipped 0.4% in premarket trading after the software company agreed to acquire data protection and management solutions provider Own for $1.9 billion. Analysts are broadly positive on the deal, seeing strategic merit in strengthening Salesforce's Data Cloud product, which has seen robust adoption. The purchase price represents a notable discount to Own's prior valuation of $3.3 billion. Salesforce expects the deal to be accretive on a free cash flow basis starting in the second year following closing, with no change to its fiscal year 2025 financial guidance or capital return program. ACQUISITION DETAILS Purchase price: $1.9 billion

Expected closing: Q4 of Salesforce's fiscal year 2025

Accretion: Expected on FCF basis starting in second year post-closing

No change to FY2025 financial guidance or capital return program Guidewire Software (GWRE.US) shares surged 7.7% in premarket trading after the property and casualty insurance software company reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and provided an outlook ahead of consensus on both revenue and adjusted operating profit. Guidewire's Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.62 surpassed the estimated $0.54, while revenue of $291.5 million exceeded the expected $284 million. The company's full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $1,135 million to $1,149 million also topped estimates. FOURTH QUARTER 2024 RESULTS Adjusted EPS: $0.62 vs $0.54 estimate

Revenue: $291.5 million (+8% y/y) vs $284 million estimate

Subscription and support revenue: $151.8 million (+29% y/y) vs $149.2 million estimate

License revenue: $88.9 million (-12% y/y) vs $85.8 million estimate FISCAL YEAR 2025 FORECAST Revenue: $1,135 million to $1,149 million

Total annual recurring revenue (ARR): $995 million to $1,005 million

Adjusted operating income: $157 million to $171 million

Operating cash flow: $220 million to $250 million

