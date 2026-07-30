US OPEN: Nasdaq rebounds! Microsoft and Lam Research earnings revive AI trade!

Global financial markets face heightened volatility as investors navigate a dense calendar of economic data and diverging Big Tech earnings. US index futures edged higher, driven by contrasting hyperscaler performance. Nasdaq 100 futures lead the rally (US100: +3.3%), followed by S&P 500 (US500: +1.4%), Russell 2000 (US2000: +1.2%) and DJIA (US30: +0.6%).

Microsoft surged on strong Azure growth and restrained capital expenditure, while Meta tumbled over weak guidance and ballooning AI costs. With earnings from Apple and Amazon on deck, market sentiment remains cautious amid Treasury yield swings and persistent scrutiny over AI returns.

Nasdaq is led by surging semiconductor and tech hardware stocks, with Lam Research (+19.2%), Sandisk (+16.4%), and Applied Materials (+10.2%) posting massive gains alongside Microsoft (+14.7%). On the downside, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals plunged 23.4%, while Meta Platforms dropped 9.5%, leading losses among software and communications names including Workday (-7.3%) and Adobe (-5.0%).

Source: XTB Research

Source: XTB Research

US Macro: GDP slows down

In the second quarter of 2026, the US economy grew at a slower pace than expected, expanding by 1.5% on an annualised basis, as the Iran war weighed on confidence in the world’s largest economy. According to the BEA report, the slowdown was driven mainly by a decline in exports and government spending, as well as weaker business investment. Personal consumption also fell short of expectations, with US consumers continuing to feel the pressure from elevated fuel prices. The Core PCE numbers, Fed's preferred inflation measure, slightly missed the expectations (the monthly reading came in lower than expected, pointing to a milder, short-term inflationary pressure).

Source: XTB Research, Macrobond



Technical Analysis: US100 (Nasdaq 100 Futures)

Nasdaq 100 futures (US100) are attempting a recovery after a sharp sell-off pushed prices below the critical 100-day EMA (~28,275) and the 28,410 horizontal support (0.0% Fibonacci level). The index found temporary demand near 27,600, while the RSI at 41.2 reflects lingering bearish pressure despite early signs of stabilization.

For bulls, reclaiming the 28,275–28,410 resistance zone is essential to open the door toward the 23.6% Fibo level (28,966) and the 30-day EMA (~29,036). Conversely, a failure to break back above the 100-day EMA leaves US100 vulnerable to renewed selling toward 27,600 and deeper support around 26,860.

Source: xStation5

Company News