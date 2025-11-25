US Open: Nasdaq under pressure from Nvidia and AMD 📌Alphabet shares at all-time high

US index futures are weaker on Tuesday, pressured by deteriorating sentiment in the semiconductor sector, where AMD, Nvidia and TSMC are falling following reports that Meta Platforms has chosen Google’s TPU AI chips for future implementation instead of Nvidia’s units. The market is beginning to price in a real risk of declining dominance among semiconductor giants. Investors are also waiting for a batch of macroeconomic data to assess whether optimism around a potential Federal Reserve rate cut can hold. The US dollar is sharply lower today, weighed down by soft macro data. PPI came in below forecasts on core readings, and consumer confidence from the Conference Board unexpectedly weakened, following disappointing retail sales.
Nvidia and AMD are the weakest performers on the US market today; Oracle continues to decline as well. Alibaba (BABA.US) shares are falling despite strong earnings. Source: xStation5
Company News
- Nvidia (NVDA) is down 6% after reports that Meta Platforms is in talks to spend billions of dollars on Google’s AI chips, suggesting the search leader is gaining ground against the most profitable AI accelerator on the market. Alphabet (GOOGL) is up 4% at the open, moving closer to a $4 trillion market valuation.
- Alibaba Group (BABA) rises 4.1% after reporting better-than-expected growth in its key cloud segment, highlighting surging demand for computing power during China’s AI boom.
- Amentum Holdings (AMTM) gains 8.4% after the IT firm posted adjusted Q4 revenue that grew 10% year over year and beat expectations.
- Brinker International (EAT) is up 2.0% after Citi analyst Jon Tower upgraded the operator of Chili’s and Maggiano’s from neutral to buy.
- Sandisk (SNDK) rises 1.1% after being selected to replace Interpublic Group in the S&P 500 index.
- Spotify (SPOT) jumps 4.1% after the Financial Times reported that the company plans to raise US subscription prices in the first quarter of next year.
- Symbotic (SYM) climbs 13% after issuing a first-quarter revenue forecast that topped the average analyst estimate.
- Zoom Communications (ZM) gains 5.1% after its third-quarter results beat expectations. The company also raised its full-year guidance.
Source: xStation5
US Macro Data
Conference Board Consumer Confidence (October): 88.7 vs. Expected 93.5; Previous 94.6
Richmond Manufacturing Index (October): -15 vs. Expected -5; Previous -4
Retail Sales (September):
- Headline: 0.2% m/m; forecast 0.4% m/m; previous 0.6% m/m
- Core: 0.3% m/m; forecast 0.3% m/m; previous 0.6% m/m
- Ex-gasoline/vehicles: 0.1% m/m; forecast 0.4% m/m; previous 0.6% m/m
Producer Price Inflation (September):
- PPI y/y: 2.7% vs. forecast 2.7%; previous 2.7%
- PPI m/m: 0.3% vs. forecast 0.3%; previous -0.1%
- PPI excl. food/energy/transport y/y: forecast 2.7%; previous 2.8%
- PPI excl. food/energy/transport m/m: forecast 0.2%; previous 0.3%
- Core PPI y/y: forecast 2.7%; previous 2.8%
- Core PPI m/m: forecast 0.2%; previous -0.1%
Source: xStation5
EURNOK muted after weak Germany retail sales and Norwegian unemployment
Daily Summary: Wall Street absence limits market's activity
Precious Metals: Double Peak or Consolidation Before Growth?
Toyota - After Earnings
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.