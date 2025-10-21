US OPEN: Netflix in Wall Street’s Spotlight

General Motors raises its profit forecasts for 2025 and mitigates the impact of tariffs, positively influencing sentiment in the industrial sector, while Coca-Cola surprises with revenue growth driven by price increases and strong demand

The U.S. stock market is approaching a critical point in the earnings season, with investors awaiting Netflix’s report, which could determine the future direction of the indices, especially the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

The U.S. stock market is entering a critical phase of the earnings season. The main indices—S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq—remain close to all-time highs, but investors are growing increasingly cautious about further gains. After a strong rally in recent months, the market needs confirmation that fundamentals are keeping pace with valuations.

Today, Netflix takes center stage as it is set to release its quarterly results after the session. The company is seen as a barometer of sentiment in the tech and consumer sectors. Investors expect growth in subscriber numbers (especially outside the U.S.), higher revenues, and improved profitability, particularly following its strategies to monetize account sharing and expand its advertising segment.

A report meeting or exceeding expectations could support the Nasdaq and sustain optimism across the broader market. On the other hand, any disappointment—especially regarding user growth dynamics or operating margins—could trigger a correction across the Big Tech segment, which has been the primary driver of recent gains.

In the shadow of Netflix, other major companies deliver positive reports—General Motors raised its full-year profit guidance, and Coca-Cola beat expectations thanks to sustained pricing power and steady demand. These results confirm that the American consumer remains resilient despite uncertainties related to inflation and high interest rates.

Another factor affecting sentiment is the partial U.S. government shutdown, which delays the release of key macroeconomic data. As a result, investors are increasingly relying on company earnings reports as a primary source of information about the real state of the economy. In this context, Friday’s CPI inflation data gains additional importance, potentially impacting expectations around Fed policy.



US500 (H1 Timeframe)

US500 futures hold a bullish trend, consolidating within a narrow range after a strong upward move in mid-October. Current levels suggest the market is awaiting further catalysts, and the arrangement of EMA (25, 50, and 100) moving averages in a classic bullish pattern confirms the buyers’ dominance. Investors are particularly focused on Netflix’s upcoming earnings report, which could break the current consolidation and set the tone for the following trading days.

Company News: