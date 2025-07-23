US OPEN: US stocks rise on the wave of trade agreements 📈

US stock indices are posting moderate gains on Wednesday as President Donald Trump announced a series of trade agreements, including with Japan and Indonesia. At the time of writing, the Nasdaq index on the cash market is up 0.27%, the S&P500 is up 0.37%, and the Russell 2000 is up nearly 0.55%.

Investors welcomed the details of the trade agreement with Japan. What's more, today's statements by US Treasury Secretary Bessent signal a positive change in global economic relations, particularly with regard to China and the EU. Bessent emphasized that the United States is not seeking to disconnect from China, but rather to reduce risk in the supply chain. This distinction reassures investors who feared a return to serious tensions in global trade and disruptions in supply chains.

After the Wall Street session, Tesla (TSLA.US) and Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will present their quarterly results.

US100 (D1 interval)

The Nasdaq-100 index, represented by the US100 contract, is trading nearly 0.25% higher today compared to yesterday's close. The index continues to maintain a dynamic upward trend, as illustrated by the exponential moving averages (50-, 100- and 200-day EMAs, respectively). What's more, Bollinger Bands show that the US100 is currently within the statistical range of this instrument's movements for the last 14 sessions. From a technical perspective, the 22,800 point zone remains an important price support, while the historical peak of nearly 23,430 points remains a resistance level.

Source: xStation 5

Company news:

During today's session, companies from the aviation, agricultural and defense sectors are clearly performing better. The reason for the increases is the information coming from the White House about agreements concluded with Japan: Japan has declared the purchase of 100 Boeing (BA.US), which significantly improves the outlook for the US aviation sector. In addition, Japan will increase its rice purchases from the US by as much as 75% and allocate a total of $8 billion for purchases of agricultural products and other US goods. In addition, Japan announced its decision to increase defense spending in cooperation with US companies from $14 billion to $17 billion per year, which strengthens the position and outlook for the defense sector (Lockheed Martin (LMT.US), Raytheon Technologies (RTX.US), Northrop Grumman (NOC.US)).

Texas Instruments (TXN.US) and other semiconductor companies such as On Semiconductor (ON.US), Microchip (MCHP.US) and NXP (NXPI.US) saw declines after Texas Instruments reported disappointing results related to the impact of tariffs and trade tensions. Although TXN's revenue grew by 16%, the company's management admitted that a significant part of this growth may have come from the so-called “pull-in effect” – i.e., early purchases made by customers seeking to protect themselves against planned tariffs.

Source: Investing

Following the release of its second quarter 2025 results, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO.US) shares rose significantly, gaining approximately 9.8% to reach a price of around $469 during the session. Investors welcomed the report from the medical and diagnostic sector company, which showed solid earnings growth and strong operating results, improving the company's outlook for the coming quarters.

GE Vernova (GEV.US) shares saw equally strong growth, rising more than 11.6% to around $613 after the results were announced, setting a historic high. The energy services and renewable energy company surprised the markets with both its financial results and its raised full-year forecast, which translated into increased investor interest and a marked improvement in sentiment towards the company.