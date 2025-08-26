US Open: US100 slightly gains ahead of the Nvidia report🗽Heico surges 8.5% after earnings

Sentiments on Wall Street are mixed at the beginning of the session on Tuesday; US2000 gains 0.5%

US durable goods, Conference Board Consumer Index and Richmond Fed stronger than expected

EchoStar (SATS.US) surges almost 80% after the business deal with AT&T

The US aerospace and defence company Heico (HEI.US) surges 8.5% after robust earnings report

Nvidia (NVDA.US) will report earnings after the bell on Wall Street; shares gain almost 0.5% today and are close to the ATH; the company has risen 34% year-to-date and was the top-performing Dow stock on Monday.

According to the Conference Board: "The share of consumers expecting a recession over the next 12 months rose in August to the highest level since the April peak. Consumers' average 12-month inflation expectations picked up after three consecutive months of easing and reached 6.2% in August—up from 5.7% in July but still below the April peak of 7%."

US100 (H1 interval)

AT&T rises after announcing plans to buy spectrum licenses from EchoStar for $23 billion . The deal gives AT&T exclusive rights to parts of the radio spectrum in key regions, supporting its long-term push to stay a leader in 5G and fiber connectivity . EchoStar shares skyrocketed almost 80 % on the news.

Interactive Brokers climbes after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the online broker will join the S&P 500 on Thursday, replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance . Walgreens is being acquired by private-equity firm Sycamore Partners .

Talen Energy gained 4.3% after being tapped to replace Interactive Brokers in the S&P MidCap 400 index , also effective Thursday.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) slightly gains after Truist analysts upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and lifted their price target to $213 from $173 . Analysts see AMD taking market share from Nvidia in the lucrative data-center GPU market .

Eli Lilly gains more than 2% after reporting that its experimental weight-loss pill orforglipron helped overweight and obese Type 2 diabetes patients lose up to 10.5% of body weight in a late-stage trial.

Palantir Technologies shares slip after a 1% drop on Monday . CEO Alex Karp sold more than 400,000 shares last week, according to an SEC filing. The company sells AI-driven data analytics software .

Serina Therapeutics surged 31% after the FDA supported trials for its experimental Parkinson’s drug SER-252 . The company plans to advance the drug under the FDA’s new drug application pathway .

Semtech, a semiconductor maker, gained after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, just above estimates. Revenue hit $258 million, up 20% year over year, and topped forecasts.

Heico shares surge after the earnings report

Heico jumps 8% after reporting Q3 earnings of $1.26 per share, beating analyst forecasts of $1.13. Revenue came in at $1.15 billion, also above expectations of $1.12 billion. Shares of the US defense and aerospace contractor surges almost 8% today.

Revenue: $1.15 billion, up 15.7% year-over-year (record sales).

EPS: $1.26, up 30% year-over-year (vs. $0.97 last year).

Flight Support Group (FSG): Revenue $802.7 million , up 17.8% year-over-year. Operating income $198.3 million .

Electronic Technologies Group (ETG): Revenue $355.9 million , up 10.5% year-over-year. Operating income $81 million .

Corporate & Intersegment: Revenue –$10.9 million , down 5% year-over-year . Operating loss –$14.3 million , an improvement from analysts’ view.

Strong organic demand in both FSG and ETG segments; contribution from recent acquisitions.

Heico acquired Gables Engineering in July, expanding into advanced avionics controls.

The company delivered record sales and earnings in Q3 2025, with both core business segments (FSG and ETG) posting solid double-digit growth.

